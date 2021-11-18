Short Interest in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Rises By 57.4%

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the October 14th total of 58,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cuentas in the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in Cuentas by 126.7% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 95,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 53,219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cuentas in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cuentas in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cuentas during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CUEN opened at $2.59 on Thursday. Cuentas has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86.

Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Cuentas had a negative return on equity of 111.16% and a negative net margin of 1,364.05%.

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

