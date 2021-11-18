Short Interest in Delic Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:DELCF) Declines By 39.0%

Delic Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:DELCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the October 14th total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:DELCF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.17. 141,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,844. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20. Delic has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.04.

