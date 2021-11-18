Short Interest in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Increases By 281.8%

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 281.8% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHBC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Get DHB Capital alerts:

Shares of DHB Capital stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. DHB Capital has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.75.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for DHB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.