Short Interest in Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Decreases By 66.7%

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ELSSF stock remained flat at $$17.94 during trading on Thursday. Elis has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.94.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Elis SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of textile, hygiene, and facility service solutions. Its services include flat linen, washroom, beverages, workwear, floor protection, and industrial wiping. The firm serves industries including catering, accommodation, healthcare and social welfare, trade and retail, services, and publics authorities and administration.

