Short Interest in Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Decreases By 54.6%

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,267,100 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the October 14th total of 9,396,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42,671.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FGRRF remained flat at $$2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22. Fingerprint Cards AB has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.89.

About Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)

Fingerprint Cards AB engages in the development and provision of biometric system solutions. It offers solutions for smartphones and tablets, smart cards, internet of things and innovations, and automotive. The company was founded on April 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

