Short Interest in Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Decreases By 54.6%

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,267,100 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the October 14th total of 9,396,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42,671.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FGRRF remained flat at $$2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22. Fingerprint Cards AB has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.89.
About Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)
