Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Drops By 46.2%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the October 14th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $174.81. 10,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,672. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $174.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.17 and a 200 day moving average of $147.71.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

