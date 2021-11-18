Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Drops By 46.2%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the October 14th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $174.81. 10,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,672. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $174.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.17 and a 200 day moving average of $147.71.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

