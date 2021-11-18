Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Drops By 37.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the October 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 493.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 42,829 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 79,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $528,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMU opened at $25.46 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $26.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

