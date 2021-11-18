Short Interest in Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Declines By 66.7%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS JGHAF remained flat at $$52.43 on Thursday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average is $52.73.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

