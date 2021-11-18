Short Interest in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Declines By 35.2%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 263,200 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the October 14th total of 405,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 970,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

JUPW opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. Jupiter Wellness has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $8.88.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

