Short Interest in Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Expands By 65.5%

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the October 14th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.66. 33,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kering has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $93.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PPRUY shares. HSBC upgraded Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays started coverage on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

