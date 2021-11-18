Short Interest in Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Increases By 229.0%

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 229.0% from the October 14th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS LGRDY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,306. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06. Legrand has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $23.31.

Get Legrand alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legrand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.