Short Interest in Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Decreases By 80.0%

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the October 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MRVSY opened at $7.40 on Thursday. Minerva has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26.

Minerva Company Profile

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in Brazil. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

