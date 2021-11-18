Short Interest in MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Increases By 428.6%

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 428.6% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MMEX opened at 0.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.57. MMEX Resources has a one year low of 0.43 and a one year high of 249.00.
About MMEX Resources
