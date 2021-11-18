Short Interest in MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Increases By 428.6%

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 428.6% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMEX opened at 0.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.57. MMEX Resources has a one year low of 0.43 and a one year high of 249.00.

Get MMEX Resources alerts:

About MMEX Resources

MMEX Resources Corp. is a capital pool company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, refining and distribution of oil, gas, petroleum products and electric power. It focuses on Pecos County Texas projects. The company was founded on May 19, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for MMEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.