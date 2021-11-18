Short Interest in NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Grows By 138.7%

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 138.7% from the October 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 799,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NGTF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 144,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,900. NightFood has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.
About NightFood
Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for NightFood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightFood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.