Short Interest in NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Grows By 138.7%

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 138.7% from the October 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 799,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NGTF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 144,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,900. NightFood has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.

Get NightFood alerts:

About NightFood

NightFood Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in nutritional food development, marketing, and distribution business, through its subsidiary. The firm manufactures ice cream in flavors, such as Full Moon Vanilla, Midnight Chocolate, Cold Brew Decaf, After Dinner Mint Chip, Milk & Cookie Dough, Cherry Eclipse, Bed and Breakfast, and Cookies n’ Dreams.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for NightFood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightFood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.