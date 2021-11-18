Short Interest in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Decreases By 54.3%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the October 14th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Presidio Property Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.72. 38,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,398. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87. Presidio Property Trust has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. This is a positive change from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%.

Separately, Aegis reduced their target price on shares of Presidio Property Trust from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 605.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 62,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 45,747 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

