Short Interest in Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Decreases By 38.1%

Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the October 14th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Senex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of VPTOF stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Senex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20.

Senex Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration. It involves in the evaluation and development of oil and gas properties in Australia. It operates through the Cooper and Eromanga Basins; and Surat and Bowen Basins geographical segments. The Cooper and Eromanga Basins segment refers to sedimentary geological basins located in the north east part of South Australia and extending into south west Queensland.

