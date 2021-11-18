Short Interest in Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Declines By 76.4%

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the October 14th total of 346,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.4 days.

Shares of Silver Lake Resources stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. Silver Lake Resources has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.59.

About Silver Lake Resources

Silver Lake Resources Ltd. operates as an exploration company. The company already divested the Murchison goldfield and Great Southern Project. Its current projects include Mount monger goldfield, Murchison goldfield, Copper lakes project and Great Southern Project. The company was founded on April 20, 2004 and is headquartered in South Perth, Australia.

