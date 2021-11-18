Short Interest in Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Declines By 76.4%

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the October 14th total of 346,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.4 days.
Shares of Silver Lake Resources stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. Silver Lake Resources has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.59.
About Silver Lake Resources
