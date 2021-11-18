Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Declines By 80.7%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 80.7% from the October 14th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

Shares of BLCN opened at $49.55 on Thursday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.