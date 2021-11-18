Short Interest in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Increases By 57.3%

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the October 14th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.00. The stock had a trading volume of 90,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average is $51.35. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $67.48.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.31% of the company’s stock.
SQM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
