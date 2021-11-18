Short Interest in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Increases By 57.3%

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the October 14th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.00. The stock had a trading volume of 90,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average is $51.35. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $67.48.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 97.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

SQM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

