Short Interest in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Decreases By 42.9%

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SOMMY traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $24.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.95. Sumitomo Chemical has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sumitomo Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.

