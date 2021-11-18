Short Interest in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Expands By 85.7%

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the October 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock opened at $26.06 on Thursday. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.1385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

