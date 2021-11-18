Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Grows By 109.4%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 109.4% from the October 14th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Treasury Wine Estates stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79. Treasury Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2638 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

