Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Grows By 109.4%

Nov 18th, 2021

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 109.4% from the October 14th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Treasury Wine Estates stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79. Treasury Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2638 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

