Short Interest in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Increases By 100.0%

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 28.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,033 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,388,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 376,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the period.

WEA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.11. 18,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,229. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $14.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

