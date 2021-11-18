Short Interest in ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Declines By 42.9%

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 276,000 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the October 14th total of 483,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,760.0 days.
Shares of ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.58. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $6.70.
About ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance
