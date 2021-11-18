Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 141.5% from the October 14th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,632. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $9.69.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
