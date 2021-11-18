Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 141.5% from the October 14th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,632. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $9.69.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

