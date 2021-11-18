Signata (SATA) Trading Up 28.8% This Week

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 18th. During the last seven days, Signata has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Signata has a market capitalization of $10.58 million and approximately $723,831.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signata coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00046760 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.36 or 0.00218369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00086934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Signata Coin Profile

SATA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,329,317 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Buying and Selling Signata

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

