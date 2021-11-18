Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Sets New 12-Month High at $110.48

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $110.48 and last traded at $109.76, with a volume of 3914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.56.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $221,620.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $2,347,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,523 shares of company stock worth $6,653,370 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 228.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 138.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.