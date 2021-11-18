SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of SILV stock opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SILV shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 79.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 136,027 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 136.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 81,169 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 45.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

