Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the October 14th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sixty Six Capital stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,100. Sixty Six Capital has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12.

About Sixty Six Capital

Sixty Six Capital Inc provides co-location and cloud computing services. The company engages in the high-performance computing, storage, and information processing activities. It also invests in various technology sectors, such as crypto tokens and crypto finance. The company was formerly known as Hydro66 Holdings Corp.

