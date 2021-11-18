Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the October 14th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Sixty Six Capital stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,100. Sixty Six Capital has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12.
About Sixty Six Capital
Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Sixty Six Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixty Six Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.