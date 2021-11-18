Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SLHG. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a speculative buy rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ SLHG opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Skylight Health Group has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 million and a P/E ratio of -10.16.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Skylight Health Group had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 63.94%. The company had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Skylight Health Group will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLHG. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Skylight Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Skylight Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skylight Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

