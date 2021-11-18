Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will announce $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Sleep Number posted earnings per share of $2.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $7.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $8.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.80.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Sleep Number by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,938,000 after buying an additional 116,381 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,062,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after purchasing an additional 121,866 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,584,000 after purchasing an additional 169,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after purchasing an additional 143,834 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.36. 4,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,991. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.71. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.73.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

