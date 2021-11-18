SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CWYUF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.75.

OTCMKTS CWYUF opened at $25.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

