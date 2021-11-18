SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CWYUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWYUF opened at $25.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $27.18.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

