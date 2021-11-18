Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 22.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 324,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,524 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $23,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMAR. FMR LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Smartsheet by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 27,495 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Smartsheet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of SMAR opened at $69.53 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $50.41 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

SMAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.76.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $45,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $14,638,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 271,346 shares of company stock worth $19,769,858. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.