SMI Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 175,705 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 175,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,715,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 7.0% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,843,000 after acquiring an additional 632,314 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,835,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,108,000 after acquiring an additional 200,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,599,000 after acquiring an additional 313,651 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,619,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,606,000 after acquiring an additional 151,436 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,857,000 after acquiring an additional 22,427 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $88.53. 5,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,410. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $93.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

