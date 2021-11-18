SMI Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,776 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

SMI Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,776 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,292,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,965,000 after acquiring an additional 75,555 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,187,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter.

BSCM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.50. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,069. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

