SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.26). SmileDirectClub reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 211.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $3.76. 162,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,679,014. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 32.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,337,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,313 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 8,938.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,866,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,133 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 55.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,552,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 23.5% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,492,000 after purchasing an additional 777,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

