Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) Insider Tony Grace Sells 110,585 Shares

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) insider Tony Grace sold 110,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50), for a total value of £42,022.30 ($54,902.40).

LON:SNWS opened at GBX 37.50 ($0.49) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.89 million and a P/E ratio of 3.64. Smiths News plc has a 12 month low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 47.50 ($0.62). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Smiths News in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Smiths News in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Smiths News in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Smiths News Company Profile

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance checking services to retailers and suppliers.

