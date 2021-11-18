SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SoFi Technologies Inc. provides consumer-focused financial technology platform. SoFi Technologies Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V, is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on SOFI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.85. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 7,150 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $102,316.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,145,663 shares of company stock valued at $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

