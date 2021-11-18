SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the October 14th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of SOBKY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.73. 91,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,679. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47. SoftBank has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $17.73.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut SoftBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

