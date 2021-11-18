SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Sells $1,056,000.00 in Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
SEDG stock opened at $365.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $305.52 and its 200 day moving average is $275.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.03.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.26.
About SolarEdge Technologies
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
