SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Sells $1,056,000.00 in Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SEDG stock opened at $365.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $305.52 and its 200 day moving average is $275.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.03.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.26.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

