Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Update

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the October 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sompo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

SMPNY stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. Sompo has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $24.15.

Sompo Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance, Domestic Life Insurance, Overseas Insurance, Nursing Care and Healthcare, and Others. The Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides underwriting of property and casualty insurance, investment, and related services.

