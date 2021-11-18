Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

SAH stock opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.06. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 139,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 7.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

