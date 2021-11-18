Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the October 14th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th.
Sonic Healthcare stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.01. 22,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,526. Sonic Healthcare has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.08.
Sonic Healthcare Company Profile
Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.
