SONM Market Cap Reaches $58.77 Million (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 18th. In the last week, SONM has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SONM coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges. SONM has a market cap of $58.77 million and approximately $142,489.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00046319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.45 or 0.00215538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00083608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

SONM Profile

SONM (CRYPTO:SNM) is a coin. It was first traded on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SONM is sonm.com . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

SONM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars.

