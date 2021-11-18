Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SONO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,086,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,098. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $44.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09.

Get Sonos alerts:

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonos stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,369 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Sonos worth $16,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SONO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sonos from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.