Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.400-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SO traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,160,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.80. Southern has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $67.54. The company has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SO. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.31.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $1,505,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,926 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

