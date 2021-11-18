SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock Rating Lowered by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research lowered shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Northcoast Research currently has $16.50 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $24.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $884.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.76.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In other news, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.