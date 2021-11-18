SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MBND) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MBND)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.92. SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF shares last traded at $29.86, with a volume of 3,631 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MBND) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 20.00% of SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF worth $9,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBND)

Multiband Corporation provides contract installation services for the pay television industry (including satellite and broadband cable operators), Internet providers and retailers, voice, data and video services to residents of multi-dwelling units. It operates in three segments: Field Services (FS), where the Company provides installation services to pay television (satellite and broadband cable) providers, Internet providers and commercial customers; Multi-Dwelling Unit (MDU), where the Company bills voice, Internet and video services to subscribers as owner/operator and also acts as a master service operator for DIRECTV, receiving net cash payments for managing video subscribers through its network of system operators, and Engineering, Energy & Construction (EE&C) where the Company provides engineering and construction services for the wired and wireless telecommunications industry, including public safety networks.

