SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDYG. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 67.3% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8,228.6% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $83.41 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $84.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.99.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.